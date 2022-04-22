CNBC

Stocks plunged on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffering its worst one-day loss since the throes of the pandemic, as the latest raft of corporate earnings and the prospect of rising rates spurred a wave of selling. The Dow fell 981.36 points, or 2.8%, to 33,811.40. The S&P 500 was 2.8% lower at 4,271.78, for its worst day since March. The Nasdaq Composite declined by 2.6% to 12,839.29. Friday’s loss was the biggest for the Dow since Oct. 28, 2020. UnitedHealth fell more than 3%, shaving more than 100 points off the Dow. Caterpillar also took out nearly 100 points from the 30-stock average, dropping 6.6% on the day. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Those losses put the Dow down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. The S&P 500 posted a 2.8% weekly loss, marking its third straight one-week decline. The Nasdaq was the laggard this week, losing 3.8%.

