The Dow fell 400 points or 1.4% as markets opened Friday morning, following the early announcement of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The S&P 500 was down 1.4%.

Prior to markets opening, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by about 1.3% or 360 points, the S&P 500 dipped 1.4%, and the Nasdaq fell by 1.9%, or 220 points. Prior to the announcement, the DOW had been down by only about 50 points.

Global markets are seeing an impact from the news as well. Though markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for a holiday, European markets opened low, including London’s FTSE, which fell 1.1%, Germany’s DAX, which dipped 1.2%, and France’s CAC, which was down by 1%.

