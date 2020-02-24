CNBC

Stocks fell sharply on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases outside China surged, stoking fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown from the virus spreading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 886 points lower, or 3.1%. The S&P 500 slid 3% while the Nasdaq Composite traded 3.5% lower. At its low of the day, the Dow was down 997.04 points. The 30-stock Dow is also negative for 2020. “The second-largest economy in the world is completely shut down. People aren’t totally pricing that in,” said Larry Benedict, CEO of The Opportunistic Trader, adding a 10% to 15% correction in stocks may be starting. He also said some parts of the market, particularly large-cap tech stocks, appear to be over-owned. “It seems like there’s much more to come.”

