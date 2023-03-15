The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday as concern over a banking crisis spreading to Europe pressured the broader market.

The 30-stock Dow ended 280.83 points, or 0.9%, lower at 31,874.57. The S&P 500

dropped 0.7% to 3,891.93. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a small gain, rising 0.05% to 11,434.05. The major averages ended the day well off their session lows. The Dow at one point was down 725 points, and the S&P 500 briefly gave up all of its 2023 gains.

The indexes regained some ground in afternoon trading following an announcement from a Swiss regulator that the country’s central bank would give Credit Suisse liquidity if necessary. Investors were concerned after the Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest investor, said it could not provide any more funding.

The news came after the Swiss lender said earlier this week it had found “certain material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting” for the years 2021 and 2022. U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse

closed nearly 14% lower.

