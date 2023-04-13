As the country’s largest companies prepare to report their results for the start of the year — offering a view into how the economy is faring as a banking shock reverberates — they’re already warning investors to brace themselves.

For the big businesses that make up the S&P 500 index, Wall Street’s forecasters expect that profits in the first three months of 2023 fell almost 7 percent from a year earlier, according to estimates collected by FactSet. That would be the second consecutive quarterly decline, and the biggest since a severe — though brief — slump in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The forecast marks a swift deterioration in predictions. At the start of the year, the consensus was that profits would be roughly in line with the first quarter of 2022. But since then, continuing worries about inflation followed by a flare-up in the banking sector in March have soured the outlook.

Businesses have also told investors to dial down their expectations, with 78 companies in the S&P 500 offering guidance about their results that is below the average Wall Street estimate. It’s true that corporate executives often manage expectations so they can give investors a pleasant surprise instead of a nasty shock, but such low forecasts are rarely quite so widespread, suggesting there could be more to them this time around, said Rob Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

