USA TODAY

The DoubleTree Colorado Springs has issued an apology and terminated two employees for refusing service to members of the military attending a post-deployment celebration at the hotel earlier this month. The statement, which was posted on the DoubleTree Colorado Springs’ Facebook page, comes after a Facebook post by attendee Justin Vames garnered attention. The post included a photo of a sign displayed by the hotel’s bar that read: “NO LONGER SERVING MILITARY PERSONNEL & THEIR GUEST(S).”

