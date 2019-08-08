CBS PITTSBURGH:

Two women were stabbed, one fatally, right in front of a police officer late Thursday morning in the middle of downtown Pittsburgh.

The incident was reported around 11:40 a.m. at 6th and Smithfield Streets, at a Port Authority bus shelter. The scene is not far from a Rite Aid, Burlington Coat Factory and the entrance to the Duquesne Club.

According to witnesses, a least one of the victims may have been wearing a hijab, a garment worn by Muslim women.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

According to Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, a Zone 1 police officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a woman sleeping under a bus shelter.