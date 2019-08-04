New York Post:

Authorities are investigating a grisly double murder of a man and his nanny at a popular NYC comedy club owner’s home in a quaint, suburban New Jersey town.

Cops were called to the Walton Road home in Maplewood around 6 a.m. Saturday morning when a jogger ran past and saw a woman being attacked on the front lawn.

The woman — appearing to have tried to run from her attacker — was found in the street, bloodied with stab wounds to her head and body, according to cops and reports.

When police entered the home at the corner of Walton Road and Jefferson Avenue, they found an unresponsive man, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.