Gary Chambers, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate from Louisiana, unveiled a new ad Tuesday in which he is shown smoking marijuana.

In the spot, Chambers, who is seeking to unseat Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), is shown seated in an open field, lighting up a rolled blunt of marijuana and taking multiple puffs. In a voice-over, he rattles off statistics about the drug, including that Black people are four times as likely as White people to be arrested for its use.

“For too long, candidates have used the legalization of marijuana as an empty talking point in order to appeal to progressive voters,” Chambers said in a statement accompanying the release of the ad. “I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology.”

Chambers supports federal legislation that would incentivize state and local governments to expunge the criminal records of those who have been convicted of marijuana offenses and that would expand the marijuana industry’s access to financial institutions.

