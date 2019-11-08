INDEPENDENT:

A new craze is gaining traction among tech workers, and it entails doing absolutely nothing.

As humans become increasingly subjected to endless choices, whether they be for food, romantic partners, or content, some people believe we run the risk of becoming overstimulated – which, in turn, could make it difficult to regulate emotions.

According to Dr Cameron Sepah, a psychologist and professor at the University of California, San Francisco, who published an article on the topic on LinkedIn, this overstimulation eventually makes us less sensitive to dopamine – a neurotransmitter in our brains that plays a role in how we feel pleasure and motivation.

“We may be getting too much of a good thing,” he explained.

To counteract this state of being, Dr Sepah suggests dopamine fasting 2.0 – a concept that sees people limit behaviours that “trigger strong amounts of dopamine release” to allow “our brain to recover and restore itself”.