A newly resurfaced video of a DoorDash driver who refused to give a man his food after he only tipped her $8 for a delivery in 2021 has gone viral.

The video, which was been viewed nearly one million times on YouTube, shows Ring camera footage of the woman yelling at the man for the seemingly measly tip when she went on a 12-and-a-half mile trip for the food.

According to the woman, the man must not “must not realize” how far she traveled to collect the food.

The woman explained that she had to drive to Commack, Long Island to pick up the savory food and then travel to Smithtown, which the woman claimed took her 40 minutes.

According to the man, the drive should have only taken 15 to 20 minutes.

