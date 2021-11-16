Fox5NY

A DoorDash driver in Southern California was seen on surveillance video using a customer’s residential building lobby as a toilet after dropping off an order. The building manager of a Brentwood apartment building was contacted by a resident in the building saying that there was feces all over the lobby of the 19-unit building. When the building manager checked the surveillance video, she was shocked to see a DoorDash delivery driver using a trash can in her building’s lobby to take a dump. “What I saw… I could not unsee. I was flabbergasted at what I saw,” Lisa Stanley, who was the DoorDash customer for the delivery, told FOX 11. “She let it go. You know what they say, ‘when you gotta go, you gotta go,’ and boy did she ever.” “You’re four steps away from outside where there’s a bush or your car, or I don’t know – but not in the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building!” “This is a health issue. You have a human being who’s taking a poop in the middle of her job in a lobby of an apartment building and then resuming her job which is delivering and touching food,” Stanley added. When she contacted DoorDash support through the app to alert them to what happened, the company sent her a response saying in part, “Thank you for your patience, and I hope you’re doing well. We do not condone this type of action and are currently investigating this with the information provided.”

Read more at Fox5NY