This pizza came in hot.

A Texas woman shared the shocking moment a pizza deliveryman cursed her out over the $5 tip she gave him for an order she said cost just $20.

Lacey Purcival posted the video on TikTok, showing a DoorDash driver she identified as Corey delivering dinner to her home.

The deliveryman can be seen ringing the doorbell, and Purcival opening the door and greeting him.

After nearly dropping the pizza as he pulled it out of its sleeve, Corey handed over the pie as Purcival thanked him enthusiastically.

As he started to walk back to his car, Corey turned back around and said, “I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip.”

