Doorbell footage captured the moment a supposed Dollar General worker plowed her car into a man who was allegedly fleeing after having stolen from her store.

The incident, which happened on May 11 at around 11.20am, shows the man on a bicycle cruising along a sidewalk in Fresno, California, when suddenly a woman driving a white Honda, said to be a Dollar General employee by the owner of the camera, swerved into the man and knocked him off his bike.

The impact warped the bicycle’s front wheel and he went down, causing the goods in the bicycle basket – which included sodas, bags of chips and even a bouquet of roses – to scatter onto a driveway.

As the two got into a swearing match, they both collected the spilled items – the woman picked up the bicycle’s detached basket and placed it and other items into the car, while the man held as many items as possible in his arms.

