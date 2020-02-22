The Sun:
The Wuhan coronavirus designated as COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming speed across South Korea, with a bizarre doomsday cult supposedly at the centre of the outbreak.
A mysterious doomsday cult that claims its leader is an immortal reincarnation of Jesus Christ is at the centre of a “superspreader” cluster of coronavirus cases in South Korea.
A sudden rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in South Korea in the past 24 hours, with 433 patients now being treated.
Of those, over 150 are in Daegu, South Korea’s fourth-largest city.
Two people have already died in what the authorities are calling a “grave” and “unprecedented” outbreak. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the outbreak had entered “a serious new phase”.
Daegu is now on total lockdown. The south-eastern city’s normally bustling streets are deserted as its population of roughly 2.5 million people have hunkered down in their homes to wait for the crisis to pass.