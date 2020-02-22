The Sun:

The Wuhan coronavirus designated as COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming speed across South Korea, with a bizarre doomsday cult supposedly at the centre of the outbreak.

A mysterious doomsday cult that claims its leader is an immortal reincarnation of Jesus Christ is at the centre of a “superspreader” cluster of coronavirus cases in South Korea.

A sudden rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in South Korea in the past 24 hours, with 433 patients now being treated.

Of those, over 150 are in Daegu, South Korea’s fourth-largest city.

Two people have already died in what the authorities are calling a “grave” and “unprecedented” outbreak. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the outbreak had entered “a serious new phase”.

Daegu is now on total lockdown. The south-eastern city’s normally bustling streets are deserted as its population of roughly 2.5 million people have hunkered down in their homes to wait for the crisis to pass.

Read more at The Sun