The Doomsday Clock has moved 20 seconds closer to midnight, meaning the world is just 100 seconds away from complete destruction. In a live announcement Thursday morning, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists made the striking announcement that the world is symbolically within two minutes to the end of the world. The 2020 time is the closest the Clock has been to midnight since 1953, when both the U.S. and the Soviet Union were testing hydrogen bombs.

