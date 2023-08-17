“Doom Loop Walking Tour” Of San Francisco Sells Out

Savage Premium Subscription

There’s a new entertainment option for people morbidly fascinated with San Francisco’s relentless decline: a “Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour.” The, anonymous, dry-witted host invites tourists to “discover the policy choices that made America’s wealthiest city the nation’s innovative leader of housing crisis, addiction crisis, mental-health crisis, & unrepentant crime crisis.” It’s not clear if this will be an ongoing offering, but the maiden tour — set for Saturday, August 26 — is already sold out.

“You will find no better expert,” reads the tour’s promotional page. “Your guide is an urban policy professional, card-carrying City Commissioner overseeing a municipal department with an annual budget over $500m, and cofounder of San Francisco’s largest neighborhood association. He has spent hundreds of hours on both sides of the government dais, shouting into the opposite abyss.”

READ MORE

You may like these posts