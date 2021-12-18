NEW YORK POST:

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation’s “real” president is.

“I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?” Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin’s opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.

Harris answered that President Biden was the nation’s leader – then expressed disappointment with the question.

“C’mon, Charlamagne,” she said. “No, no, no, no, it’s Joe Biden,” she repeated as he tried to give his reasons for the question.

“And don’t start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he’s president. … And it’s Joe Biden, it’s Joe Biden and I’m vice president and my name is Kamala Harris,” she added defiantly.

