Don’t let selfish Lia Thomas ruin the Olympics for women

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is lawyering up, seeking to coerce the Olympic governing body for swimming — which operates in the dark, behind closed doors — to accept biological males competing against females.

It’s unfair, unscientific and the height of selfishness. Thomas couldn’t care less about women’s rights.

Thomas reportedly retained Tyr, a Canadian law firm with a track record of bringing these types of suits, to demand the Court of Arbitration for Sport reverse the World Aquatics’ ban of anyone who experienced “any part of male puberty” from competing against females.

Before June 2022, transgender swimmers could previously compete if they reduced their testosterone levels.

The 24-year-old Thomas, formerly named Will Thomas, previously swam for the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s team for three years.

Thomas was decent, but far from outstanding in that male division.

For example, in November 2021, Thomas would have placed 14th if competing among men in the 100-yard freestyle.

Yet after moving to the female team, competing against my Independent Women’s Forum colleagues Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan, Thomas became the first openly trans person to win an NCAA Division I title.

READ MORE