‘Don’t Leak This’: DeSantis Super PAC Issues Urgent Plea to Donors for $50M

The DeSantis Super PAC issued an urgent plea to donors that the campaign needs $50 million by the end of the year, during a private meeting on August 23 in Milwaukee right before the last Republican primary debate, according to reports.

During the meeting, chief strategist for the Super PAC, Jeff Roe, told donors, “Now let me tell you a secret — don’t leak this,” according to a recording reviewed by the New York Times.

“The day after Labor Day we’re launching and we need your help to stay up and go hard the rest of the way. We need 50 million bucks,” he reportedly said.

Roe said he needed the $50 million “in the next month” before the second Republican primary debate, on September 27 — which would include $5 million per month just to sustain Iowa operations, the Times reported.

