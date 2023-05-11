Police in upstate New York fatally shot a woman dead inside of her home after she pulled a knife on them in April 2022, newly released video shows.

The incident occurred in the town of Hyde Park, around 90 miles north of New York City, and involved officers from the town’s police force as well as state police.

The officers were responding to a domestic dispute call at the home that Jamie Feith, 34, shared with her partner and their three children. The shocking video begins with an officer escorting Feith, who has marks on her face, out of a room in the house.

Shortly after leaving the room, Feith appears to produce something from her pants. The officers begin shouting: ‘Knife!’ repeatedly and issuing a radio call: ‘911, send an additional, we’ve got one at gunpoint.’ A brief struggle ensues with Feith’s partner screaming: ‘Don’t shoot her!’

Gunfire is then heard which is followed by sobbing. The three officers involved have been named as Hyde Park Officers Joshua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney as well as State Trooper Christopher Miller. The shooting remains under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

