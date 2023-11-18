Don’t count on a Trump conviction — none of these cases are slam dunks

This week, Chris Christie declared that “it’s over” for Donald Trump and predicted that the former president would be a convicted felon “by the spring.”

He was specifically referring to the prosecutions linked to the 2020 election denial in Atlanta and DC.

However, Yogi Berra would likely caution that, in baseball and litigation, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

Trump’s greatest threat of conviction remains in Florida, where he is facing federal charges related to his retention of classified documents.

But the judge in that case seems inclined to delay it, perhaps even until after the election.

And with reports that President Biden will not face charges in his own handling of classified documents, Trump has a political rallying cry that — correctly or not — he’s being treated differently.

So that leaves the two cases surrounding the 2020 election.

In Georgia, a slew of former lawyers are taking pleas with promises to testify if called. Some of their depositions have been leaked, much to the dismay of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

She has reason to be alarmed because some of the leaked interviews hit hard at the weakest link in her conspiracy case.

