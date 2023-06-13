Donor-funded news organization ProPublica, marketed as an “independent, nonprofit newsroom,” has been referred to by conservatives as serving a liberal bias. The organization started in 2007 by Paul Steiger, a former Wall Street Journal editor. However, it reportedly is supported now by a slew of liberal donors, such as George Soros and others who were not named in the report, per New York Post.

The conservatives who have accused ProPublica of liberal bias have reportedly suggested that the organization is padded with reporters and editors who consistently attack right-leaning figures and organizations. According to the Post, tax filings indicate that these journalists are paid well for the work that they do.

ProPublica was apparently provided $35 million in 2021, and while the organization seems to “go above and beyond” what the IRS requires about their donors, the Post suggested that there is still a level of vagueness about the organization. Between 2020 and 2021, the organization brought in $6.3 million worth of donations, but the identity of the donors was kept anonymous.

The organization has also been pressed on the identity of two donors who made up roughtly 25 percent of all their donations last year, but they have declined to provide the names.

READ MORE