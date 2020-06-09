BizPacReview:

“They don’t care about my business. They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own,”

The owner of a manufacturing company based in Minneapolis has decided to move his factory after law enforcement was unable to protect the plant from burning during riots.

The plant shut down early in anticipation of the second night of riots and to ensure the safety of employees, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. President and Owner of 7-Sigma Inc. Kris Wyrobek said a production supervisor and maintenance worker who live near the plant kept watch over the business and reported a fire at an apartment complex next door.

“They don’t care about my business. They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own,” Wyrobek told the Tribune. “The fire engine was just sitting there, but they wouldn’t do anything. That’s the frustrating thing to us.”

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the city’s response to the rioting was an “abject failure,” the Tribune reported. Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey echod Walz’s response, claiming the city was overwhelmed.

Read more at BizPacReview