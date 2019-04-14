NY POST

A GoFundMe campaign had raised $320,000 by early Sunday for the 5-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries when a deranged stranger flung him off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Just 13 hours after it was posted, the tragic fundraiser page for Landen Hoffmann of Woodbury Minn. had logged donations from more than 9,000 well-wishers. The average donation to the page, which was created by family friends, was just over $30, but the good wishes were priceless. “We are heartsick over what happened to Landen, your precious little boy,” one couple posted after 1 a.m.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST