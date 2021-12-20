MatthewLohmeier.com:

“Lt Col Matt Lohmeier understands at the deepest level that America is under siege. He has taken a stand and sacrificed his extraordinarily promising military career for the sake of preserving this God-blessed nation and its military from the poisonous false promises of socialism and communism.

“American patriots see in Lt Col Lohmeier exactly the kind of leader they hope to see in those who wear the uniform of the United States military and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

— Debbie Georgatos, host of the “America, Can We Talk?” show and of the Women for Freedom Summitt