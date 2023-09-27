Donald Trump’s stunning Mar-a-Lago estate is worth $282M MORE than the $18M valuation given by Manhattan judge who held ex president liable for fraud, Palm Beach realtor says

Donald Trump’s stunning Mar-a-Lago estate is worth $282million more than the $18million valuation it was given by a Manhattan judge who held the ex president liable for fraud, a Palm Beach realtor said.

Democrat Justice Arthur Engoron valued the sprawling 20-acre Florida property at a mere $18million in a bombshell ruling that said the former president inflated the value of his wealth.

Engoron used a Palm Beach Assessor valuation that ranged the 128-room property from $18 million to $28 million between 2011 and 2021. But it was valued at $160million by Forbes in 2018, and $350million in an assessment in March 2022.

More here.