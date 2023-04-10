Former US president Donald Trump has shared an alarming Easter message on social media writing, “WORLD WAR III”.

It’s unclear what he meant by the chilling post but it’s already prompted plenty of speculation. Any world war would be disastrous given that at least 70 million people died in the last global conflict 78 years ago.

Just last week Mr Trump warned that the world could experience an “all-out nuclear World War III”.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after his indictment, Mr Trump warned that other countries could use nuclear weapons and blamed his successor US President Joe Biden.

“This could very well lead under the Biden administration’s leadership to an all-out nuclear World War III can happen. We’re not very far away from it, believe it or not.”

Mr Trump also warned that the US economy was “crashing” and that inflation was “out of control”.

“Russia has joined with China. Can you believe that? Saudi Arabia has joined with Iran,” he said.

