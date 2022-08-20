Former President Donald Trump announced he will file a Fourth Amendment unlawful search and seizure motion over the FBI’s “illegal” raid on Mar-a-Lago in a post made on TRUTH Social on Friday.

“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Trump posted.

The former President said the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago violated his rights, “together with the rights of all Americans,” and added that it is part of a continued witch hunt against him. Trump added:

My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!

Trump’s upcoming Fourth Amendment motion is the latest development in the public feud between him and the FBI after the Mar-a-Lago raid earlier this month.

Trump is considering releasing the footage of the raid, according to his son Eric Trump, who told Sean Hannity that the footage would be released “at the right time.”

