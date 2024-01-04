Donald Trump: Who Gets Vice Presidential Nod ‘Has Never Made a Difference’ in Election Outcome

PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner for president in 2024, told Breitbart News exclusively during a two-hour-plus interview at Mar-a-Lago last week that the person who gets the nod for vice president will not make much difference in the grand scheme of things regarding winning the election.

“If you study the history of presidential runs, a vice president has never made a difference—which is surprising,” Trump said. “It’s a one-night story, and then they’re back to a regular evening. They’re voting for the president. They’re not voting for the vice president. There has, not that I can think of, never been a vice president that’s made much of a difference in terms of nomination and in terms of even winning the election.”

More here.