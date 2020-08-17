Alarmed health officials say Donald Trump is pushing for FDA approval of an oleander plant extract to cure coronavirus.

The President has been urged to consider the benefits of oleandrin by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, a huge Trump fan.

A White House official told Axios: ‘The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow.com in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic.’

