Donald Trump Tweets Mugshot in First Post Since 2021

Former President Donald Trump uploaded his Fulton County mugshot to Twitter on Thursday, marking his first post on the platform since 2021.Trump posted a link to his website along with a photo of his mugshot that had the following caption:

The link redirects to a donation page with the following “personal note” from Trump:

Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME.



The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.



The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST.



But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.



If you are doing poorly due to the sinister people in control of our country right now, don’t even think about donating!



But if you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.



Thank you and God bless you

READ MORE