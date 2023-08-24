Donald Trump to surrender in Georgia election fraud case as judge allows court cameras

Former President Donald Trump will surrender to authorities Thursday in Georgia in his 2020 election fraud case, which will mark the first time that television cameras will broadcast his criminal proceedings. Trump, 77, is expected to turn himself in at Fulton County jail on Thursday on 13 counts of racketeering, conspiracy, and other charges related to his efforts to invalidate the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election.

Unlike his previous surrenders in New York City, Miami, and Washington, D.C., Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken before posting a $200,000 bond. Ahead of his arrival, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee okayed a request from four local television stations to allow live cameras and other recording technology in the courtroom through Sept. 8, documents show. McAfee’s ruling did not address whether cameras will be allowed at the trial or other upcoming proceedings.

