Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, will sue Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder at CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a class-action lawsuit, according to a report in Axios.

The lawsuit will be spearheaded by the America First Policy Institute, a group founded by Trump Administration alumni Brooke Rollins and Linda McMahon, and reportedly advised by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Via Axios:

Details: Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at a press conference today at 11 am. Trump’s legal effort is supported by the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit focused on perpetuating Trump’s policies. The group’s president and CEO and board chair, former Trump officials Linda McMahon and Brooke Rollins, will accompany him during the announcement. Class action lawsuits would enable him to sue the two tech CEOs on behalf of a broader group of people that he argues have been censored by biased policies.

The tech giants are likely to use Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to argue that they have a right to censor anyone, at any time, for any reason — an argument that courts have in the past accepted.

President Trump attempted a last-minute executive rulemaking change to Section 230 in his final months of office, but then-FCC chairman Ajit Pai killed the effort on the day after January 6, after previously voicing support for it.

