President Donald Trump in a one-on-one exclusive interview with talk radio great Michael Savage said that if Democrats have their way, the election this November will be “rigged,” and that it’s up to courts and citizens to stave off leftist pressures for massive mail-in voting.

Democrats have indeed been on a tear lately to use the coronavirus as justification for launching mail-in voting rights.

“Supervisor of Elections: No Postage Needed for Pasco Mail-In Voting,” Bay News Channel 9 reported, of Pasco County, Florida.

“It’s another way election officials are trying to prepare for the election with the pandemic continuing,” Bay News wrote.

This — as protesters-slash-rioters stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets, crying about fake systemic racism within police departments. This — as Democrat controlled communities allow non-social distancing looters to smash shop windows, set fire to police cruisers and beat and intimidate innocent elderly bystanders and citizens for the crime of, umm, what, being white?

“Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Protect Public Health by Mailing Every Registered Voter a Ballot Ahead of the November General Election,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office put out, on his official website.

A federal judge just stepped in and put a stop to Newsom’s order, calling it an “impermissible use of legislative powers” that violated the state’s Constitution.

“The biggest risk I have, and the biggest risk, frankly, that the Republican party has, is mail-in voting,” Trump said to Savage.

That was after he warned, “This will be a rigged election if they’re allowed to do it.”

He’s not alone in that belief.

“An all-mail election would be rife with fraud,” wrote the Honorable Francisco Canseco, an attorney, businessman and former U.S. congressman from Texas, in a Texas Public Policy Foundation piece originally published in the Washington Examiner.

We’re terrified of the illegal aliens voting, the Democrats voting four or five times,” Savage told Trump.

And that’s a fear that shouldn’t be dismissed — particularly in the face of Democrats’ overwhelming push to dismiss such fears.

Remember, it’s the Democrats themselves who say they’ll never let a crisis go to political waste. And if that’s not enough to convince of the concern about mail-in voting: Just look at Basement Biden. Honestly, what chance does he stand to beat Trump, except for fraudulent voting.

