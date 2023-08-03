Donald Trump Heads to D.C. Court to Appear on January 6 Indictment

Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first appearance in federal court in Washington, DC, on Thursday in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of January 6.

Trump was indicted by a Washington, DC, grand jury on Tuesday on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, in relation to the January 6 capitol riots.

Trump is set to appear at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse at 4:00 p.m. U.S. Secret Service announced there “may be short term traffic implications” arising from Trump’s court appearance.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said:

While the Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we have the utmost confidence in the dedication and commitment to security shared by all of our law enforcement and government partners. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Federal Protective Service to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the former president, while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process.

Smith’s latest indictment marks the former president’s third indictment in six months. In March, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records. In June, Smith charged Trump with 37 counts over his handling of White House documents.

READ MORE