President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to punish Michigan for mailing absentee ballot applications to all state voters ahead of the election.

“This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

On Tuesday, Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that the state would send ballot applications — not actual absentee ballots — to 7.7 million voters in the state.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Benson said in a statement. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

