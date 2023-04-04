Former President Donald Trump surrendered at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Thursday afternoon to face unprecedented criminal charges tied to the Stormy Daniels “hush money” payment.

Trump, 76, defiantly raised his fist as he emerged from his Trump Tower residence in Midtown shortly after 1 p.m. before he was escorted downtown via a motorcade — en route to becoming the first ever US president to be criminally prosecuted.

Flanked by Secret Service, the 45th president waved before strolling inside the DA’s office in Lower Manhattan, where sources said he’ll likely be fingerprinted — but could avoid having his mugshot taken — ahead of his scheduled 2:15 p.m. arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court.

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, has already said he will enter a “not guilty” plea during the historic hearing.

Unlike Trump’s journey to the courthouse — which was carried live on cable TV — his hearing won’t be broadcast to the masses, the judge in the case ruled on Monday night.

