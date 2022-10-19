If he does decide to run again, former US president Donald Trump may have found himself a new running mate.

Trump had high praise on Tuesday for rapper Kanye West even as the hip-hop star continued to face backlash over antisemitic remarks he made in a pair of TV interviews.

Not only did Trump refuse to condemn West’s comments, but he doubled down with effusive praise, thanking the rapper for his undying loyalty and support.

“He was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was,” the twice-impeached former president said in a new interview. “He was great to me.”

It didn’t matter that West’s rant took aim at Trump’s own son-in-law, Jared Kushner. West, who now goes by the name Ye, asserted that Kushner, a former White House adviser to Trump, only brokered the Abraham Accord peace deal between Israel and some Arab states because he hoped to benefit financially.

