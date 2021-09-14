Breitbart

Former President Donald Trump slammed former President George W. Bush for his comments Saturday at the 20th anniversary of 9/11, comparing the January 6th protests to terrorists who attacked America. Trump said in a statement that it is “so interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East,” adding that Bush could not even win the war he put the United States in. He added that Bush also “lectures us that terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now,” Trump said in his statement. “Why was he willing to spend trillions of dollars and be responsible for the death of perhaps millions of people,” Trump asked. “He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything,” Trump argued. “The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!”

