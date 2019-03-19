FOX NEWS:

President Trump has ensured some awkward dinner-table conversations at the Conway household, taking direct aim Tuesday at adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband.

“A total loser!” Trump tweeted, in response to a post from campaign manager Brad Parscale about George Conway — who despite his wife’s senior role in the administration has emerged as an outspoken Trump critic.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!” Parscale had tweeted Monday night.