President Donald Trump reacted to the August 6, New York lawsuit against the NRA by calling out the left in general, and warning that the Second Amendment “doesn’t have a chance” if Joe Biden wins in November.

The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan Thursday morning, Breitbart News reported. The suit, New York vs. National Rifle Association, calls for the dissolution of the NRA, for Wayne LaPierre to be relieved of his post, and for LaPierre and three other individuals to repay allegedly misused funds to NRA members.

