President Trump gave a head-spinning explanation to reporters Thursday as he tried to say that he’s consistently tested negative for COVID-19

‘Yeah, I tested positively toward negative, right? So I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative,’ he said as he departed the White House

Trump also said he had one more day left in his two-week dose of hydroxychloroquine, which he’s using off-label

The president revealed Monday that he had started taking the anti-malaria drug, which he’s often touted as a potential coronavirus cure

President Trump gave a head-spinning response to reporters as he left the White House Thursday as he tried to explain he’s consistently tested negative for COVID-19. ‘And I tested very positively in a another sense. This morning,’ Trump said. ‘Yeah, I tested positively toward negative, right? So I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative.’ The president again said he was winding down his use of hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria, lupus and other illnesses, but comes with a laundry list of side effects.

