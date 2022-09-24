Former President Trump said he hopes is ‘wrong’ about the possibility of World War III because the U.S. is being run by ‘stupid people’ at a rally in Wilmington, N.C. on Friday.

‘I was right about Ukraine. I was right about what, Taiwan and I’m hoping I’m not going to be right about World War Three, because we have stupid people dealing,’ the former president said, as he predicted the U.S. would lose a conflict to Russia.

‘You could end up in World War III and this will be a war like we’ve never had before – won’t even be close, because we’re being run by stupid people.’

‘Putin mentioned the N word,’ Trump told the crowd. ‘You know what the N word is? It’s– no, no, no, it’s the nuclear word. You mentioned the N word yesterday. The nuclear were not supposed to be mentioned,’ Trump continued, as he claimed the Russian invasion ‘never would’ve happened’ under his presidency.



