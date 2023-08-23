Donald Trump says he’ll ‘PROUDLY’ be arrested in Georgia on election fraud charges: The ex-president’s imminent surrender is poised to overshadow first GOP debate

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to be ‘proudly’ arrested in Georgia Thursday on election fraud charges. ‘NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,’ the former president wrote on his Truth Social account. ‘FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!’ The former president and his 18 co-defendants were charged on August 14 with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, and were given a deadline of Friday at noon to hand themselves in for booking. He will surrender at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to be ‘proudly’ arrested in Georgia Thursday on election fraud charges On Monday, the 77-year-old’s bail was set at $200,000 and he was ordered not to send threatening social media messages. Sheriff’s deputies on Monday stepped up security, installing barriers around the run-down jailhouse, as his legal team was spotted entering Willis’ office. Authorities in Fulton County said he can expect no special treatment.

