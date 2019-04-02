BREITBART:

President Donald Trump on Monday night postponed his plans to make Republicans into the “party of great health care” until after the 2020 elections.

“Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate and win back the House,” Trump wrote. “It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America.”

Last week, the president tried to boost Republican efforts to come up with a new health care plan by promising something far better than Obamacare.

He specifically tasked Sens. John Barrasso, Bill Cassidy, and Rick Scott to come up with a much better plan after meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday.