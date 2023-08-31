Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

Former President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty Thursday in response to a Georgia indictment accusing him of illegally conspiring to overturn the state’s 2020 election result.

Trump, 77, had been scheduled to be arraigned in person before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, but now will not have to appear.

The 45th president and 18 of his allies and supporters were indicted Aug. 14 by a grand jury convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

