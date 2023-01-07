Former President Donald J. Trump played a vital role behind the scenes in bringing about a compromise among House Republicans to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker of the House of Representatives, lawmakers and a source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News.

On the historic 15th ballot for the speakership Friday night, McCarthy finally sealed the deal and garnered the votes necessary for the position.

Voting had raged on since Tuesday, as a block of 21 Republicans, primarily driven by House Freedom Caucus members, repeatedly voted against McCarthy. However, the deal McCarthy and his allies struck with the delegation budged enough detractors to land the California Republican the speaker’s gavel.

Chief among those responsible for forging a compromise was Trump, according to several GOP members of Congress and a source familiar with the conversations.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who will chair the Judiciary Committee in the 118th Congress and was a crucial player in these negotiations, lauded Trump for his work helping to bring about a deal.

“This doesn’t get done without the support and leadership of President Trump,” he told Breitbart News.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) also acknowledged the 45th president’s role in the negotiations while speaking with reporters Friday, noting he “has played a good part in this.”

READ MORE