Donald Trump plans a week of showing his presidential might during trial

Next week he will sign his USMCA trade deal and unveil Middle East peace plan

He’ll also hold campaign rallies in New Jersey and Iowa

He’s also been active on Twitter, retweeting his supporters

Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump is ‘bored’ by the trial

Donald Trump plans a week of showing his presidential might while his impeachment trial drags on in the Senate. Next week, when the president’s lawyers will offer Trump’s defense and senators are given a chance to question both sides, the president will be signing his USMCA trade deal and unveiling a Middle East peace plan. He also plans to troll Democrats with a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of its presidential caucuses and travel to New Jersey for another rally to welcome the latest member of the GOP: Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who switched to the Republican Party during the impeachment inquiry in the House.

