Donald Trump once called for his execution. Now Yusef Salaam will be on the New York City Council

Donald Trump once called for his execution − now Yusef Salaam will be a member of the New York City Council.

Salaam, one of the “Central Park Five” who was exonerated for a 1989 attack on a jogger, won election Tuesday without opposition; he easily won a Democratic primary earlier this year.

“I am really the ambassador for everyone’s pain,” Salaam told the Associated Press in an interview. “In many ways, I went through that for our people so I can now lead them.”

Salaam and four other Black and Latino men were imprisoned after being wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape and beating of a white jogger in Central Park.

